Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after buying an additional 2,171,651 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,711,000 after acquiring an additional 702,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,210,000 after acquiring an additional 429,514 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,429,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,746,000 after acquiring an additional 519,561 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $76.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.06. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.