Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 1,500 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 104.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 4.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in DaVita by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA opened at $134.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $141.54.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at $61,629,578.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

