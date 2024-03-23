Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 12,575 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,575 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.55. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

