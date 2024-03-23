Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 142 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total value of $1,755,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,278,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total value of $1,755,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,278,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $7,070,380. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $255.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $257.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.04 and a 200-day moving average of $233.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.