Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 214 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,898,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,131,433,000 after acquiring an additional 84,212 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 32.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after acquiring an additional 289,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,112,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,254,000 after acquiring an additional 91,829 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.06.

Shares of ANET opened at $306.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $307.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $6,070,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,674,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,973,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at $700,055.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $6,070,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,674,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,973,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,084 shares of company stock valued at $66,443,191. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

