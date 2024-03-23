Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 239 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

