Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 269 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Hess by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HES. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166 in the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Stock Up 0.2 %

Hess stock opened at $149.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.31. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

