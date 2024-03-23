Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 295 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

