Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 391 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $152.68 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $154.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.65 and its 200-day moving average is $139.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.