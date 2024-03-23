Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 6,853 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,719,000 after buying an additional 1,442,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,775,000 after buying an additional 519,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after buying an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,710,000 after acquiring an additional 232,652 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE C opened at $60.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $61.67.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

View Our Latest Report on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

