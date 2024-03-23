Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,399,000 after buying an additional 17,804 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,617 shares of company stock valued at $20,784,288 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $136.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.27. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $95.66 and a one year high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.