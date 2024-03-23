Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $55.07 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Berenberg Bank lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

View Our Latest Report on Corteva

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.