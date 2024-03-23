Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 381 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.07.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $255.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.64 and its 200-day moving average is $218.04. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $256.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

