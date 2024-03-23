Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 774 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PDD were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PDD alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,610,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after buying an additional 20,045 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock opened at $122.99 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $152.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.77. The stock has a market cap of $162.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.