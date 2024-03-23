Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth $46,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL opened at $129.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.60. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XYL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

