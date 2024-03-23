Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $736,154,000 after purchasing an additional 122,139 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 959,849 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $142.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.94. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (down from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.13.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

