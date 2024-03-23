Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.74. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,782 shares of company stock worth $4,365,720. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. TD Cowen raised their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

