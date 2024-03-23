Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,006 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,580 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL opened at $66.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average is $64.73. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $53.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

