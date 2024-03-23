Whittier Trust Co. Sells 118 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 324.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DRI opened at $165.09 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.68 and a 200-day moving average of $156.95.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.19.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

