Whittier Trust Co. Sells 199 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

BR opened at $203.38 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $210.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BR. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 6,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $1,329,729.31. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,282 shares in the company, valued at $11,866,477.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,195 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,133 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.