Whittier Trust Co. Sells 40 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after buying an additional 260,926 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,428,000 after buying an additional 214,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,398,000 after buying an additional 143,261 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $530.72 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $547.76 and a 200-day moving average of $500.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

