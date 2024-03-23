Whittier Trust Co. Sells 8,543 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,543 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Aptiv by 350.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,605,000 after buying an additional 2,119,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after buying an additional 1,265,774 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,896,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,121,000 after buying an additional 747,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Shares of APTV opened at $78.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

