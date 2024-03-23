Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.35

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.35 and traded as low as $4.99. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 15,780 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

