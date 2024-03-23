WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:BTCW) Trading Down 2%

WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:BTCW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $66.55 and last traded at $67.91. 423,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 409,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.28.
WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.91.
