Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.62

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.14 ($0.01). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.01), with a volume of 594,235 shares changing hands.

Wishbone Gold Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of £3.56 million, a PE ratio of -117.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

