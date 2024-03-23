Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $322.15

Shares of Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 322.15 ($4.10) and traded as high as GBX 330.01 ($4.20). Worldwide Healthcare shares last traded at GBX 328.50 ($4.18), with a volume of 939,122 shares trading hands.
Worldwide Healthcare Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 322.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 309.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of £1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -32,850.00 and a beta of 0.32.
Insider Activity
In other Worldwide Healthcare news, insider Sven Borho bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £161,000 ($204,964.99). Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Worldwide Healthcare Company Profile
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.
