Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $64.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Worthington Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $69.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $316.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.70 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

