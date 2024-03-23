WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.55

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.55 and traded as low as $12.55. WVS Financial shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 230 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

