Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $377.52

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 377.52 ($4.81) and traded as low as GBX 365 ($4.65). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 372.50 ($4.74), with a volume of 33,679 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WYN shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.62) price objective on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 371.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 377.52. The company has a market capitalization of £85.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,241.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.75 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,666.67%.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.

