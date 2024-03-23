Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.78

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.78 and traded as high as $2.78. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 1,472 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

