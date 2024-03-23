XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.73

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.73 and traded as high as $25.95. XOMA shares last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 39,214 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.68. The firm has a market cap of $288.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in XOMA by 9,318.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in XOMA by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in XOMA by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

