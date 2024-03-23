Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.30

Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.30 and traded as high as $11.22. Xperi shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 288,579 shares changing hands.

Get Xperi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XPER shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Xperi

Xperi Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $485.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.90 million. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xperi Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 640,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 88,974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,118,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 320,776 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Xperi by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Xperi by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

(Get Free Report)

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.