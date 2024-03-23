Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.41. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 5,734,386 shares.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YTEN

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Down 13.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.