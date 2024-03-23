YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.50. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.50 to $17.10 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 18.5% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 11,823,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,837,000 after buying an additional 1,845,105 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 50.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,232,000 after buying an additional 1,604,368 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 426.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,474,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,483 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,238,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,483 shares during the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

