Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stericycle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Stericycle’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SRCL. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Stericycle Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -218.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.99 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stericycle

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Stericycle by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 54.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

