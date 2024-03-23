Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Dycom Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.78 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $952.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.87 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DY. B. Riley upgraded Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $142.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $78.42 and a 1-year high of $146.32. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,244,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,720,000 after purchasing an additional 91,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

