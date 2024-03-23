Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.56. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,804,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,561,000 after buying an additional 486,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,033,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,424,000 after buying an additional 1,137,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,454,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,665,000 after buying an additional 567,365 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,208,000 after buying an additional 2,244,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,611,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,702,000 after buying an additional 1,001,989 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jon R. Duane purchased 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $60,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,943.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jon R. Duane purchased 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $60,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,943.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Minardo John sold 47,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $722,071.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,008 shares of company stock worth $4,160,642. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

