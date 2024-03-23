Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

MRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.32.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.21. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504,754 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,428 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth about $89,591,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,020 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,459.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 17.19%.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

