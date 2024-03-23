Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Graco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.86 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

GGG opened at $94.34 on Friday. Graco has a twelve month low of $67.98 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Graco by 102,901.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Graco by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,018 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,619,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,941,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,458 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Graco news, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at $501,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at $501,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,450,667. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

