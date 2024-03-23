Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Allegiant Travel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $6.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.36 EPS.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

ALGT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $72.40 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.13.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 271,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,540,000 after purchasing an additional 188,649 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $141,350,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $12,382,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

