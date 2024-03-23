Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Phibro Animal Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PAHC. StockNews.com downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PAHC opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $489.65 million, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.51%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 358.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 24,840.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 207.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

