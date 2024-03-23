Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $7.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.20. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALK. Melius downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna lowered Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

ALK stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Executive Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after buying an additional 78,670 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 94,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

