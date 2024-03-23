Zacks Research Weighs in on Brinker International, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Ram now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.65. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EAT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.46. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 64,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Brinker International by 3,611.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

