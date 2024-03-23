Zacks Research Weighs in on Burlington Stores, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BURL)

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $7.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.19 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BURL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.69.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $226.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $230.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.67 and a 200-day moving average of $171.06.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Burlington Stores



Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

