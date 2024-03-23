Zacks Research Weighs in on Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CNQ)

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.65.

TSE CNQ opened at C$100.79 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$69.09 and a 12 month high of C$100.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$89.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$88.31. The stock has a market cap of C$107.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01.

In other news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.29, for a total value of C$376,087.50. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.86, for a total transaction of C$23,993,361.00. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.29, for a total transaction of C$376,087.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 634,749 shares of company stock worth $59,381,690. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 51.54%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

