Zacks Research Weighs in on CRA International, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CRA International in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

CRAI opened at $142.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.93 million, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.12. CRA International has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $144.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total transaction of $138,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $170,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total transaction of $138,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,085 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

