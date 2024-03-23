Zacks Research Weighs in on Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Foot Locker in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

FL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.69.

FL opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $42.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3,004.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1,548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

