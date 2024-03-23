ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after HSBC lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.67, but opened at $21.10. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 1,209,226 shares traded.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,661,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,432,000 after acquiring an additional 216,367 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 125,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 82,160 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,527,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after acquiring an additional 201,334 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth $2,320,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at about $25,639,000. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 2.82%.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

