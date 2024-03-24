1,529 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 119,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,305,000 after purchasing an additional 30,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $268.66 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.35 and a 200-day moving average of $247.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

