1,645 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $136.02 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $137.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

